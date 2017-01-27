[Class Action] St. Agatha School to c...

[Class Action] St. Agatha School to close after 100 years, citing financial woes

9 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Parents and students are scrambling to find a modestly priced Catholic school since the Diocese of Brooklyn announced it would shutter Sunset Park's St. Agatha School after nearly 100 years due to dwindling enrollment and a lack of money. The academy's modest tuition is a boon to low-income families in the nabe seeking a faith-based education, and it would be a real sin if it closed, according to one faculty member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Brooklyn, NY

