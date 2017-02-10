Civilian Fatally Shot by NYPD While Helping Them: Report
Rafael Laureano Jr. was shot dead by NYPD officers in 2014 when he tried to help kick in a door, according to a copy of the NYPD firearms discharge report dated December 2016. Sarah Wallace reports Civilian Rafael Laureano Sr. helped NYPD bust down a door in a Brooklyn apartment building when officers responded to a 911 call in 2014 As Laureano burst into the aprtment, he got into a fight with the suspect and ended up getting shot in the back by NYPD during the struggle The family of 51-year-old Rafael Laureano Jr. don't think so.
