Brooklyn woman, 42, succumbs to injuries from fight over lover
A 42-year-old woman viciously assaulted in Coney Island during a lovers' quarrel has died of her injuries - and the three people who attacked her may be facing murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Cops cuffed Dwayne Maddox, 22, Jaris Sweet, 29, and Mayra Oliveras, 37, on Friday for the Jan 21 assault inside their apartment building on W. 33rd St. near Neptune Ave., part of the Surfside Gardens Houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,358
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 min
|Carlos
|335,220
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,435
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|16 min
|NEMO
|1,878
|Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo...
|57 min
|aq dragon
|1
|Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Feb 4
|Keep Winnipeg White
|233
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC