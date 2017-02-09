Brooklyn native provides health care at sea with U.S. Navy

A 2001 Central High School in U.S. Virgin Islands graduate and Brooklyn native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Petty Officer 1st Class Valdivio Reid is a hospital corpsman assigned to the hospital ship, which is homeported in San Diego. Mercy provides emergency, onsite care for U.S. combatant forces deployed in war or other operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.