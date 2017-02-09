Brooklyn native provides health care at sea with U.S. Navy
A 2001 Central High School in U.S. Virgin Islands graduate and Brooklyn native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Petty Officer 1st Class Valdivio Reid is a hospital corpsman assigned to the hospital ship, which is homeported in San Diego. Mercy provides emergency, onsite care for U.S. combatant forces deployed in war or other operations.
