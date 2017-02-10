Brooklyn men charged with online scamming of Harrisburg residents
Antwaine Tindal, 21, and Jermaine Carr, 21, of Brooklyn, New York are charged with 49 counts of access device fraud, 8 counts of theft by deception, 7 counts of bad checks, 7 counts of identity theft, and 1 count of fleeing and eluding among other charges. Early in January 2017, an investigation was launched after a resident was the victim of an online scam.
