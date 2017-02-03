Brooklyn man nabbed in slay of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano

Brooklyn man nabbed in slay of Queens...

12 hrs ago

The suspect - a Brooklyn man who was linked to the victim through DNA recovered from her body - was being questioned at the 106th Precinct stationhouse in Howard Beach after being picked up Saturday afternoon, sources said. A law enforcement source said detectives zeroed in on the man after combing through stop and frisk reports from the neighborhoods near the scene of Vetrano's killing.

