Brooklyn man campaigns to house Muslim refugees in Trump Tower
Social entrepreneur Jonah Bliss has started an Indigogo campaign to raise the roughly $60,000 it will cost to do this. "We're fundraising to house a Muslim refugee couple or young family in an available unit of Trump Tower," Bliss explains on his Indiegogo page .
