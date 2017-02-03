Brooklyn journalists face felony rioting charges for inauguration protest coverage
Three Brooklynites were among six journalists arrested and hit with felony rioting charges while covering inauguration protests in the nation's capital on Jan. 20. Police dropped the charges against Ditmas Park resident Evan Engel of website Vocativ a week later last Friday - and similarly cleared three other journalists on Monday - but freelance reporter Aaron Miguel Cantu of Crown Heights and activist photojournalist Shay Horse are still facing 10-year prison sentences and $25,000 fines. "The charges against the journalists were clearly excessive and inappropriate," said Carlos Lauria of press freedom group the Committee to Protect Journalists.
