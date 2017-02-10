Brooklyn honors NYPD officers at appr...

Brooklyn honors NYPD officers at appreciation ceremony

22 hrs ago

For the 25th year running, the New York City community came together to honor their police department in an officer appreciation event. Inspector Scott Henderson of the 81st precinct says, "I think this is a place that can be a model of police and community working together.

