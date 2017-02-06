Brooklyn healthcare workers rally for...

Brooklyn healthcare workers rally for better pay

Healthcare workers who assist the elderly, the developmentally disabled and those with physical ailments deserve a big boost in salary. That was the sentiment expressed at a rally attended by hundreds of workers from nonprofit agencies at St. Francis College in Downtown Brooklyn on Feb. 3. Dubbed the #bFairtoDirectCare rally, the event also drew the attention of several of Brooklyn's elected officials, all of whom threw their support behind the effort to ensure that care workers, also known as direct support professionals, earn a living wage.

