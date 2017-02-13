Brooklyn courts host curator from National Museum of African American History and Culture
Tuliza Fleming, a curator at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, gave a presentation on Thursday at the Kings County Supreme Court as part of the court's Black History Month celebration. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the newest addition to the Smithsonian Institution, located in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and was designed by renowned architect David Adjaye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|8 hr
|Cabbage
|237
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick
|9 hr
|malequin50
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|12 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|124
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|Sat
|Wall specialist
|5
|Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo...
|Feb 7
|aq dragon
|1
|Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC
|Feb 7
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Excalibruh69
|31
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC