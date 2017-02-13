Brooklyn courts host curator from Nat...

Brooklyn courts host curator from National Museum of African American History and Culture

Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Tuliza Fleming, a curator at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, gave a presentation on Thursday at the Kings County Supreme Court as part of the court's Black History Month celebration. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the newest addition to the Smithsonian Institution, located in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and was designed by renowned architect David Adjaye.

