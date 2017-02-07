BP Adams, Sen. Squadron advocate for early childhood investment
Borough President Eric Adams and state Sen. Daniel Squadron presented a report from their Early Childhood Development Task Force On Thursday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and state Sen. Daniel Squadron unveiled a report authored by their Early Childhood Development Task Force that showcases statistical evidence for a greater financial investment in early childhood development, in particular on growth between ages birth and 3 years. According to the New York City Department of City Planning , it was estimated that there were 161,571 children ages birth to 3 years in Brooklyn as of 2010.
