At Blessed Sacrament School, celebrat...

At Blessed Sacrament School, celebrating faith in a loving environment

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

It's no surprise the twins are avid readers because they're students in Linda Ballew's colorful kindergarten classroom at Blessed Sacrament School in West Brighton. "The kindergarten has good news!" announced a note that went home to parents earlier this month, encouraging them to make reading a family activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,137
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr bad mom 665
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 3 hr bad mom 125
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists Sat Keep Winnipeg White 233
News Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro... Sat anonymous 3
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Fri Excalibruh69 31
News Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri... Feb 2 Nasser 4
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,300 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC