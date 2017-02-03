[ART] Heads up! Art video of fancy hi...

[ART] Heads up! Art video of fancy hijabs screening at Barclays Center

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Over the top of their heads: Artist Meriem Bennani's video of women wearing outlandish and elaborately decorated hijabs will play on the screen outside Barclays Center on Saturdays from Feb. 10 to March 6. Giant women wearing high-fashion hijabs decked out like elaborate Easter bonnets will soon look down on those walking past Barclays Center. The fashionable females will appear on the giant circular video screen in front of the sports arena as part of the Public Art Fund's "Commercial Break" exhibition, running from Feb. 6 to March 5. The 30-second fake ad promoting holiday hijabs, created by Brooklyn artist Meriem Benanni, is a playful twist on the usual portrayal of Muslim women in the media, says one of the project's curators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 min NEMO 1,874
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 7 min Paul Yanks 335,174
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 19 min Paul Yanks 6,315
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 19 min Princess Hey 17,326
News Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC 8 hr Al Zheimer - Repu... 2
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists Sat Keep Winnipeg White 233
News Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro... Sat anonymous 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC