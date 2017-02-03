[ART] Heads up! Art video of fancy hijabs screening at Barclays Center

Over the top of their heads: Artist Meriem Bennani's video of women wearing outlandish and elaborately decorated hijabs will play on the screen outside Barclays Center on Saturdays from Feb. 10 to March 6. Giant women wearing high-fashion hijabs decked out like elaborate Easter bonnets will soon look down on those walking past Barclays Center. The fashionable females will appear on the giant circular video screen in front of the sports arena as part of the Public Art Fund's "Commercial Break" exhibition, running from Feb. 6 to March 5. The 30-second fake ad promoting holiday hijabs, created by Brooklyn artist Meriem Benanni, is a playful twist on the usual portrayal of Muslim women in the media, says one of the project's curators.

