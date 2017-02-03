There are on the Boston Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC. In it, Boston Herald reports that:

DAYS APART: Karina Anne Vetrano, right, was killed while jogging in Queens, N.Y., five days before Vanessa Marcotte, left, was killed while on a jog in Princeton. New York police have arrested a Brooklyn man in the rape and murder of woman in Queens last August, which occurred just days before Google executive Vanessa Marcotte was killed in Princeton.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston Herald.