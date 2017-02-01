'Are You OK?': Man Walks Down Street After Setting Himself on Fire
A Brooklyn man accidently set himself ablaze while smoking crack on a Bedford-Stuyvesant street, where his fiery brush with death was captured on video. The video, which was posted on social media Monday, shows the man fully engulfed by flames as he wanders back and forth on the sidewalk in broad daylight.
