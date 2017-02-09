A night of celebration for the Firehouse North Brooklyn Community Center
Dozens of residents from North Brooklyn and beyond gathered on Tuesday at the loft of artist Ellen Harvey to celebrate the restoration process of the decommissioned historic Firehouse Engine Co. 212 that will soon be a public artist space dubbed the Firehouse North Brooklyn Community Center.
