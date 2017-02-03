A New Yorker's Guide to More Meetings and Protests Against Trump's Executive Orders
It's been a busy week since President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Yesterday, 1,000 Yemeni bodega owners went on strike and and rallied outside Brooklyn Borough Hall, while today the New York Immigration Coalition and Majis Al Shura: The Islamic Leadership Council of Greater New York hosted an Interfaith Action & Jummah Prayer outside John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 4. New Yorkers protested outside of Uber's headquarters-and ended up playing a role in Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quitting Trump's advisory council.
