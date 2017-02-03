A New Yorker's Guide to More Meetings...

A New Yorker's Guide to More Meetings and Protests Against Trump's Executive Orders

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

It's been a busy week since President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Yesterday, 1,000 Yemeni bodega owners went on strike and and rallied outside Brooklyn Borough Hall, while today the New York Immigration Coalition and Majis Al Shura: The Islamic Leadership Council of Greater New York hosted an Interfaith Action & Jummah Prayer outside John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 4. New Yorkers protested outside of Uber's headquarters-and ended up playing a role in Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quitting Trump's advisory council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 9 hr Keep Winnipeg White 233
News Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro... 15 hr anonymous 3
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Fri Excalibruh69 31
News Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri... Feb 2 Nasser 4
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... Feb 2 TRUMP the Goatherd 15
Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11) Feb 2 Lala 25
Gay brooklyn Feb 1 Sexyboy1234 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC