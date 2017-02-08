A Foot of Snow to Hit Brooklyn Today;...

A Foot of Snow to Hit Brooklyn Today; NYC Schools Close for Snow Day

9 hrs ago Read more: McBrooklyn

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina declared that all NYC public schools would be closed on Thursday due to the predicted severe snowstorm, Niko, the Brooklyn Eagle reports. It's going to be devilishly tricky to get around at times.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Kings County was issued at February 09 at 11:57AM EST

