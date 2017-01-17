Women's March in NYC heads to president's local home
Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched to President Donald Trump's Manhattan home on Saturday in protest, saying the new president may be from New York, but he doesn't represent the city. "New York is a community in itself and people care about each other and it's diverse," said Ashia Badi, 44, who brought her two daughters to the march.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Gosht71
|28
|Cell Phone Tricks (Sep '06)
|19 hr
|Gosht71
|2
|Gay meetup reply here (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Gosht71
|3
|Want meet up
|Sat
|Gosht71
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Sat
|Gosht71
|5
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC