Women's March in NYC heads to preside...

Women's March in NYC heads to president's local home

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched to President Donald Trump's Manhattan home on Saturday in protest, saying the new president may be from New York, but he doesn't represent the city. "New York is a community in itself and people care about each other and it's diverse," said Ashia Badi, 44, who brought her two daughters to the march.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) 18 hr Gosht71 28
Cell Phone Tricks (Sep '06) 19 hr Gosht71 2
Gay meetup reply here (Jul '16) Sat Gosht71 3
Want meet up Sat Gosht71 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Sat Gosht71 5
FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge... Jan 17 Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 15 Handydoodles 122
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kings County was issued at January 22 at 3:49PM EST

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,148,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC