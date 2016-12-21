Woman dies in Brooklyn after SUV hits...

Woman dies in Brooklyn after SUV hits her, bus runs her over

5 hrs ago

The father of a 29-year-old woman who was pronounced dead after an SUV and bus hit her in Brooklyn on Tuesday. A 29-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was struck by an SUV in Brooklyn - then run over by an empty school bus, officials said.

