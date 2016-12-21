Woman dies in Brooklyn after SUV hits her, bus runs her over
The father of a 29-year-old woman who was pronounced dead after an SUV and bus hit her in Brooklyn on Tuesday. A 29-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was struck by an SUV in Brooklyn - then run over by an empty school bus, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 min
|Paris
|727
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|14 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,011
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|22 min
|jimi-yank
|6,095
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|39 min
|Hanukah Hal
|313,111
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|Jimmy
|30
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Sun
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand...
|Sun
|NewYorkView
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC