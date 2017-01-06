Without the L Train, the Best Shot to...

Without the L Train, the Best Shot to Avoid Traffic Hell Is a Car-Free 14th Street

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

When Sandy repairs knock out L train service west of Bedford Avenue, the only way to avoid a traffic nightmare is to set aside street space exclusively for spatially efficient buses, biking, and walking. But not all Manhattanites are convinced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr OzRitz 62,732
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr Princess Hey 17,084
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 896
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Fri nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Jan 3 Eric in Kalamazoo 22
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC