Weekend Special: Full-length G trains coming to a station near you
Brooklynites all too familiar with the notorious G train's spotty service, outdated models and undersized cars are in for some good news. For this weekend only, G trains will double in length from four cars to eight cars , which means straphangers will not have to frantically run the length of the platform to catch their train.
