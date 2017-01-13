W-w-what!? W trains mysteriously appearing in Brooklyn
Rogue W trains are moonlighting on the R line in Brooklyn, and puzzled straphangers aren't sure what to make of it. "Yeah W stands for 'What the hell is going on?' because this is the second time I've seen a W train on the R line and both times I'm confused," said Sunset Parker Alex Li, who was hesitant to get on the W at 59th Street.
