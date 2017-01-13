W-w-what!? W trains mysteriously appe...

W-w-what!? W trains mysteriously appearing in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Rogue W trains are moonlighting on the R line in Brooklyn, and puzzled straphangers aren't sure what to make of it. "Yeah W stands for 'What the hell is going on?' because this is the second time I've seen a W train on the R line and both times I'm confused," said Sunset Parker Alex Li, who was hesitant to get on the W at 59th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UPCHUCK SCHUMER"HEAD CLOWN" Heeeeeeeeeeeeeee 3 min Plottmasteram 6
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 6 min Jennifer 625
NEW YORK - Shoal Lake advertising POOPING CONTE... 13 min Ho Lee Schitt Rep... 4
TRAMP Re-Writes the CONSTITUTION ! 17 min Pete O File - Rep... 7
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... 16 hr king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,893 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,130

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC