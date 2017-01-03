Violent muggers target elderly in Brooklyn
The NYPD is seeking to identify three robbers suspected in a string of attacks targeting elderly people in Coney Island, Brooklyn last month. A trio of young muggers beat and mugged five Brooklyn seniors, leaving one unconscious, in a string of Coney Island attacks, police said Monday.
