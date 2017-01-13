Video catches trio of thieves scale a...

Video catches trio of thieves scale a glass wall during $88K robbery spree :0

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A trio of thieves stole nearly $88,000 from four check-cashing places - including one where they were caught on camera scaling bullet-proof glass - during a weeks-long crime spree in Brooklyn and Queens, according to police. The crooks began their streak of robberies on Dec 17 at Caribbean Airmail on Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie, where one man held a clerk at gunpoint as his accomplice stole $4,000 and the third acted as lookout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary and Bill Clinton ( REPENT) 6 min The Last Warrior ... 4
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 22 min LONESOME CANADIAN... 1,066
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Chilli J 12,968
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 3 hr BetheljudgmentDan... 6
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 10 Hotcakes 121
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Jan 9 king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC