Video catches trio of thieves scale a glass wall during $88K robbery spree :0
A trio of thieves stole nearly $88,000 from four check-cashing places - including one where they were caught on camera scaling bullet-proof glass - during a weeks-long crime spree in Brooklyn and Queens, according to police. The crooks began their streak of robberies on Dec 17 at Caribbean Airmail on Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie, where one man held a clerk at gunpoint as his accomplice stole $4,000 and the third acted as lookout.
