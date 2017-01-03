UFT President Mike Mulgrew wed staffer involved in scandal

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew and the woman he was involved in a sex scandal with in 2012 wed quietly last summer, according to an article from the New York Post. Mulgrew, 51, announced the news to UFT employees at a conference at the Hilton Westchester in Rye Brook on Aug. 29, while Emma Camacho-Mendez, 48, sat in the audience.

