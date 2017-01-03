UFT President Mike Mulgrew wed staffer involved in scandal
United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew and the woman he was involved in a sex scandal with in 2012 wed quietly last summer, according to an article from the New York Post. Mulgrew, 51, announced the news to UFT employees at a conference at the Hilton Westchester in Rye Brook on Aug. 29, while Emma Camacho-Mendez, 48, sat in the audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump a genius
|16 min
|Wall specialist
|1
|Meryl Streep
|49 min
|Wall specialist
|1
|LOCK HIM UP ! - The "J" is for "JAILBIRD" !
|52 min
|Wall specialist
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,154
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Fri
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|120
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC