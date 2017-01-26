U.S. lawyers for Iraqis sue to block Trump immigration order

Immigration lawyers sued on Saturday to block President Donald Trump's order halting the entry of refugees and foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the United States, saying numerous people have already been unlawfully detained. The lawyers from numerous immigration organisations and the American Civil Liberties Union sued in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on behalf of two Iraqi men, one a former U.S. government worker and the other the husband of a former U.S. security contractor.

