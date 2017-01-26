U.S. lawyers for Iraqis sue to block Trump immigration order
Immigration lawyers sued on Saturday to block President Donald Trump's order halting the entry of refugees and foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the United States, saying numerous people have already been unlawfully detained. The lawyers from numerous immigration organisations and the American Civil Liberties Union sued in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on behalf of two Iraqi men, one a former U.S. government worker and the other the husband of a former U.S. security contractor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|1 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|Woman Raped in Beauty Bar Bathroom on 14th Stre...
|2 hr
|Dove Beauty Bar
|9
|PS 123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street,Bushwick (May '10)
|Fri
|rob Kearney
|12
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick (May '09)
|Fri
|rob Kearney
|85
|Bruised tot found dead in apartment :0
|Fri
|25or6to4
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Fri
|Nonlib
|6
|Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc...
|Fri
|jimi-yank
|10
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC