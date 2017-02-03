Trump travel ban strands Crown Heights doctor in Sudan
A Crown Heights doctor is stuck in his native Sudan thanks to President Trump's travel ban, and can't return to the U.S. to continue doing God's work: saving Brookynites' lives. "My colleagues are going to be affected.
