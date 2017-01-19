Truman Capote immortalized this Brooklyn townhouse :0
The home at 13 Pineapple St., which is now available for sale, was once the apple of Truman Capote's eye. Here's a newly listed home in Brooklyn Heights that's lovely in its gray-shingled charm - but even more impressive is the story behind it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|empty_sockets
|19
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 17
|Miami Pistol Squad
|4
|FBI filed against Trinity Lutheran in Bay Ridge...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|Bargaintown USA (Apr '09)
|Jan 16
|Filipponeinva
|35
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC