Truck fatally hits woman in Brooklyn, leaving her body 'mangled'

A car-carrier truck struck and killed a woman as she crossed a Brooklyn street Wednesday night, then drove off, its driver possibly unaware of what happened, police sources said. The truck hit the woman, who's believed to be in her 40s, near the corner of Caton Ave. and St. Paul's Place just south of Prospect Park at about 8:25 p.m., officials said.

