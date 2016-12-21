Trailblazing Hasidic woman judge: 'It's the American dream'
In this Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, photo, Rachel Freier looks up from her phone while posing for pictures at her law office in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, N.Y. In some ways, Freier has an ordinary background for a newly elected civil court judge: She's a real estate and commercial lawyer who volunteers in family court and in her community, where she even serves as a paramedic. But then there's all the extraordinary about Freier, who starts work in a Brooklyn courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, as apparently the first woman from Judaism's ultra-Orthodox Hasidic community to be elected as a judge in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|25 min
|2 Dogs
|708
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|Kiss8400
|62,643
|Teen who fell off car dies from injuries - (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Downtown Gang Crew
|411
|Madam President
|1 hr
|doomednewt
|328
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Sun
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand...
|Sun
|NewYorkView
|1
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Dec 30
|Realnigish
|328
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC