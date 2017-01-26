Top 9 Reasons to Visit Greenpoint, Br...

Top 9 Reasons to Visit Greenpoint, Brooklyn

A far cry from the wasteland of millennial narcissism featured in Lena Dunham's Girls, Greenpoint promises the OG Brooklyn cool that's been replicated across the globe. While the borough's other hoods are pricing out the tapped-in creative types, essentially stripping away the character that once made them so coveted, our favorite area off the L train proudly waves the banner of the anti-corporate, village-in-a-city Brooklyn brand we love.

