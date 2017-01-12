Three Brooklyn residents, South Carol...

Three Brooklyn residents, South Carolina man indicted for interstate firearms trafficking

Brooklyn Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, together with New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill, on Wednesday announced that four people - including two brothers - have been indicted for allegedly trafficking close to 40 firearms from South Carolina to Brooklyn and selling the weapons to an undercover officer over a four-month period in Cypress Hills. Gonzalez said, "The majority of guns used in Brooklyn crimes are handguns trafficked into our communities from other states with notoriously lax gun laws.

