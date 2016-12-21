Thousands plunge for a good cause at ...

Thousands plunge for a good cause at annual Polar Bear Plunge

Temperatures were in favor of the 2,000 brave individuals who plunged into the icy waters off Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn for the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge on Sunday. Some individuals stripped down to their 'birthday suits' and swimming attire, while others took a run for the water fully clothed.

