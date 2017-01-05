The Dr. Lonnie Smith Trio to Perform ...

The Dr. Lonnie Smith Trio to Perform at Brooklyn College

12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College continues its 2016-17 Jazz series on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 8pm with 2017 NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith. An authentic master and guru of the Hammond B-3 organ for over five decades, he has been featured on over seventy albums, and has recorded and performed with a virtual "Who's Who" of the greatest jazz, blues and R&B giants in the industry.

