Taxstone Arrested On Charges From Troy Ave Shooting At Irving Plaza
There has been another development in the the shooting incident that rocked New York City's hip-hop community in May of 2016. Brooklyn resident Taxstone , known for his rap podcast series Tax Season , has been arrested on charges related to a fatal shooting that took place at the Irving Plaza concert venue in Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
