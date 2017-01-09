Suzan-Lori Parks' Band Sula & the Noi...

Suzan-Lori Parks' Band Sula & the Noise to Make Brooklyn Debut at JACK

Sula & The Noise, with songs written and sung by Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks , makes music with a distinctly Afro-Americana vibe. Formed in 2016, they will make their Brooklyn debut on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 7 p.m. at JACK .

