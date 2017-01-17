SUV strikes and kills 90-year-old wom...

SUV strikes and kills 90-year-old woman in Brooklyn crosswalk

14 hrs ago

The SUV was making a left turn onto Gravesend Neck Rd. when it struck the woman, who was in the crosswalk. The Hyundai Santa Fe slammed into the victim, whose name was not immediately released, as she crossed Gravesend Neck Rd. near E. 14th St. about 10: 45 a.m. Thursday.

Brooklyn, NY

