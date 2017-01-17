Sunset Park mall supports Brooklyn-ma...

Sunset Park mall supports Brooklyn-made products

Chain retailers are showing their Brooklyn pride by selling local products on the shelves of their stores located in the new mini-mall in Sunset Park. The concept behind the plaza is to take Brooklyn products off the streets and put them onto store shelves, giving them more exposure to shoppers.

