Sunday in Brooklyn's Hedonistic Brunch

Jaime Young, the former chef de cuisine at Atera, can do a lot more than eggs and pancakes, and his newest restaurant, Sunday in Brooklyn, a three-story enterprise in the former Isa space, on Wythe Avenue, is set up to display his versatility. There is an espresso bar, a to-go menu, a market area for homemade sauces and cured fish, a bar, an outdoor patio, and a dinner menu stocked with sustainably sourced fish roasted in a wood-fired oven.

