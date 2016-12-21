STEM program with Vancouver roots add...

STEM program with Vancouver roots adds Brooklyn chapter

A science and technology learning program founded by a then-Vancouver woman is expanding its operations to New York City next year. Next spring, iUrban Teen will launch a chapter in Brooklyn, N.Y., said founder Deena Pierott, who now lives in Seattle.

