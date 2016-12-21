STEM program with Vancouver roots adds Brooklyn chapter
A science and technology learning program founded by a then-Vancouver woman is expanding its operations to New York City next year. Next spring, iUrban Teen will launch a chapter in Brooklyn, N.Y., said founder Deena Pierott, who now lives in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|5 min
|CRUSADERS At WAR
|43
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|17 min
|Paul Yanks
|13,561
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|21 min
|Guinness Drinker
|678
|Madam President
|22 min
|TRUMPs TINY HANDS
|320
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Fri
|Realnigish
|328
|US parents accept children's transgender identi...
|Dec 28
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
|David Letterman Torture Data Sells Brooklyn Cit...
|Dec 25
|BadaBing
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Tyd
|119
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC