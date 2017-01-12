Staten Island man charged in connection with heroin trafficking ring
A Staten Island man is one of 10 people accused of operating a heroin trafficking ring in New York City, officials announced Wednesday. Melvin Nieves, of Staten Island, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the second degree, conspiracy in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance, said Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any info
|3 min
|Old Dog
|4
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|12 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,148
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 min
|Canadian Analoriface
|313,174
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Hotcakes
|121
|Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ...
|Jan 9
|king
|1
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|Jan 6
|nonLib in flatbush
|2
|Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|De Oppresso Liber
|330
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC