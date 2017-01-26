Staten Island family to sue Bay Ridge school over son's suicide
A Staten Island family is suing a Brooklyn Catholic school where they say bullying ultimately caused their son to take his own life. The teen attended Holy Angels Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge, where his parents say he experienced constant bullying for months.
