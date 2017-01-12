Staten Island borough president calls for Brooklyn to St. George ferry route
Staten Island Borough President James Oddo is asking the city to "right a wrong" by creating an additional ferry route on the proposed Citywide Ferry Service between Brooklyn and St. George, Staten Island. The $325 million five-borough ferry initiative, which was proposed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in his 2015 State of the City address, is scheduled to begin this year.
