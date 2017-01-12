Source: ACS removes girl, 2, as probe into baby death continues
A toddler is under the care of the Administration for Children's Services as police focus on family members in their probe into the death of an underweight 7-month-old baby boy from Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 2-year-old daughter has been removed from the family home in New Springville while police continue to question the mother and grandmother in the death of Dameen Mohammed, the source said.
