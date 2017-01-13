Seven Brooklyn subway platforms closing for weekend
Bay Ridge- and Coney Island-bound trains will skip several stations this weekend starting tonight for maintenance and asbestos-removal. Starting 11:45 pm on Jan. 6 and ending at 5 am on Jan. 9, Bay Ridge-bound trains will pass: Workers will remove more than 1,230 square feet asbestos-containing mortar from the 53rd Street station - enough of the cancer-causing material to cover two average-sized subway platforms.
