Seven Brooklyn subway platforms closi...

Seven Brooklyn subway platforms closing for weekend

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Bay Ridge- and Coney Island-bound trains will skip several stations this weekend starting tonight for maintenance and asbestos-removal. Starting 11:45 pm on Jan. 6 and ending at 5 am on Jan. 9, Bay Ridge-bound trains will pass: Workers will remove more than 1,230 square feet asbestos-containing mortar from the 53rd Street station - enough of the cancer-causing material to cover two average-sized subway platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madam President 1 hr doomednewt 378
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,144
Review: United Public Adjusters & Appraisers Inc. (Feb '13) 3 hr Dr Michael Vuolo 10
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 6 hr nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Jan 3 Eric in Kalamazoo 22
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,805 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC