RoseAnn Branda named executive partner at Abrams Fensterman

15 hrs ago

One of the elite members of Brooklyn's legal community is getting her due as RoseAnn C. Branda was officially announced as an executive partner at the prestigious law firm of Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara & Wolf, LLP on Monday. As an executive partner, Branda will also be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

