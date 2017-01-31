RoseAnn Branda named executive partner at Abrams Fensterman
One of the elite members of Brooklyn's legal community is getting her due as RoseAnn C. Branda was officially announced as an executive partner at the prestigious law firm of Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara & Wolf, LLP on Monday. As an executive partner, Branda will also be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|3 hr
|DR X
|10
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|5 hr
|You Are Fired
|167
|Brooklyn Bridge (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|G Hawthorne
|4
|Review: Omar Fasli
|17 hr
|Katyperry321
|1
|Colby Academy (Jul '13)
|17 hr
|Lee
|7
|Shane STRASSBERG psychic at the Trinity Luthera...
|23 hr
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|2
|jackie ROBINSON FAMILY STILL HAS BASEBALL CARD...
|Mon
|BALL CARDS
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jan 15
|Handydoodles
|122
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC