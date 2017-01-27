[RIMSHOT] Get up, stand up! The audie...

[RIMSHOT] Get up, stand up! The audience steps up at Kerry Coddett's comedy show

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Bedford-Stuyvesant comedian Kerry Coddett holds court once a month at "Brooklyn, Stand Up," a show that is half comedy night and half game show, with audience members hopping on stage during "halftime." The show happens on the first Wednesday of every month on second floor of Cobble Hill pub 61 Local, and its reputation grows every month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... 2 min Donald duck Von T... 13
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 6 min Donald duck Von T... 186
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 21 min 25or6to4 123
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) 7 hr Jayar 31
Review: Royal Roofing & Siding Brooklyn 8 hr Jack 1
Brooklyn Bridge (Apr '12) 19 hr G Hawthorne 4
Review: Omar Fasli Tue Katyperry321 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC