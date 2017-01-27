[RIMSHOT] Get up, stand up! The audience steps up at Kerry Coddett's comedy show
Bedford-Stuyvesant comedian Kerry Coddett holds court once a month at "Brooklyn, Stand Up," a show that is half comedy night and half game show, with audience members hopping on stage during "halftime." The show happens on the first Wednesday of every month on second floor of Cobble Hill pub 61 Local, and its reputation grows every month.
