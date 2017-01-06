Rich kid shot by cops in gunfight ple...

Rich kid shot by cops in gunfight pleads not guilty :0

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Allen and his pal Jonathan Derbyshire, also 24, were firing off shots with an illegal AR-15 and Glock 26 Thursday at 1 a.m. in a wooded area when neighbors called 911. Allen was shot three times before being taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madam President 9 min doomednewt 382
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 17 min Princess Hey 15,756
Ode to Bush (Mar '09) 18 min 2 Dogs 2,081
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 31 min 2 Dogs 895
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 23 hr nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,699,497

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC